Bayern Munich line up January move for Dani Olmo as Liverpool sounded out

Bayern Munich are making moves to sign Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo in the winter transfer window.

Bayern Munich are seriously considering a January move for Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo, with Liverpool among the clubs to have been informed about the Spaniard’s potential availability, according to Fussball News.

Olmo’s current deal with Barcelona runs until June 2030. The Catalan giants are not under pressure to sell but need to generate additional revenue to strengthen their own squad. Their financial situation could force them to consider big offers.

They would reportedly want a significant portion of any transfer fee paid upfront. Olmo’s current market value is estimated at around €60 million, but Barcelona could demand between €80 million and €90 million to begin negotiations.

The player’s contract reportedly contains a €500 million release clause, although that figure is considered largely irrelevant because the Spanish giants are willing to consider realistic offers under the right conditions.

Bayern and Liverpool could battle it out for Olmo

Bayern have not submitted an official offer to Barcelona yet, but preparations for a potential approach are reportedly underway. The Spaniard’s name is also being circulated among several leading European clubs by intermediaries.

The German champions are looking to add more creativity and flexibility to their attack during the winter transfer window, and Olmo has emerged as one of their leading targets. The 28-year-old can operate as an attacking midfielder or on either wing, giving Bayern another versatile option in the final third.

Liverpool are one of the English clubs to have been made aware of Olmo’s situation. The Reds are currently understood to be assessing the terms of a possible deal rather than making an immediate move. Olmo could rival Florian Wirtz for the advanced midfield role while also providing cover on the right flank.

The Spaniard’s technical quality and ability to operate in tight spaces make him an attractive option for Bayern as well as Liverpool. His versatility would give both clubs greater tactical flexibility.

With Bayern preparing a potential January approach and Barcelona potentially willing to listen for the right price, Olmo could become one of the most sought-after players of the winter transfer window.