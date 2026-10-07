Bayern Munich line up 2027 move for Nick Pope

Bayern Munich will look to sign 34-year-old English international Nick Pope in a bargain move from Newcastle United next summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich will aim to recruit an experienced goalkeeper in next summer’s transfer window as they prepare for Manuel Neuer to hang up his gloves. The update suggests that the Bundesliga champions “already view 23-year-old Jonas Urbig as the natural successor between the posts” and that they need a deputy for him.

Per TEAMtalk, Pope is “understood to be among the names under consideration” at Bayern Munich, with five other goalkeepers also on the Bavarian club’s wishlist as they “survey” the market rather than chase a single target.

Nick Pope and his career with Newcastle United

Nick Pope has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Burnley in a deal worth £10 million in July 2022. While the 34-year-old was already a top-class shot-stopper during his time at Burnley, he has made significant progress in the last four years, the fitness struggles notwithstanding.

The English international has made 131 appearances for Newcastle United while keeping 45 clean sheets and conceding 139 goals. However, Pope’s involvement has reduced with each passing season. The issue has worsened for Pope at St. James’ Park this summer, and he has yet to feature for Newcastle this season.

Bundesliga adventure on the horizon?

With Newcastle United signing Ewen Jaouen and Lukas Hornicek, Nick Pope is effectively the third-choice goalkeeper under Matthias Jaissle, a situation that is not ideal any goalkeeper, as any game time is unlikely to come his way. However, recent reports have claimed that the English shot-stopper is optimistic of usurping Hornicek as the season progresses.

Bayern Munich’s interest reflects pragmatic succession planning. At 40, Neuer is in the final phase of his career, and the club must plan beyond the 2026/27 season. Jonas Urbig appears earmarked as the long-term solution, but Bayern need a proven deputy who can compete for the jersey and step in if circumstances demand. Pope, despite his age, brings Premier League pedigree and leadership experience that few alternatives on their shortlist can match.

The five other goalkeepers Bayern are tracking (Oliver Baumann, Bernd Leno, Koen Casteels, Kevin Trapp, and Rui Silva) each represent different profiles; Pope faces pressure to reclaim the number-one role at Newcastle, and a move to Munich, where he would compete for trophies while serving as backup, may prove more attractive than fighting for minutes on the bench at home.