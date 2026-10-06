Manchester United will be the front-runners to sign Elliot Anderson if Manchester City are relegated.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United could find themselves in pole position to sign Elliot Anderson if Manchester City are relegated from the Premier League, with the England international still highly regarded at Old Trafford despite only joining the Etihad side this summer.

Anderson completed a blockbuster £116million move to Manchester City during the summer, with Pep Guardiola’s side beating Manchester United and Liverpool to his signature. However, the midfielder’s future could become a major talking point if City’s appeal against their Premier League financial verdict fails and the club is hit with the most severe possible sanctions.

City have maintained their innocence throughout the case and are fighting the verdict and any potential transfer scenario therefore remains dependent on the outcome of that process.

Manchester United could revive Anderson interest

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes the Red Devils would seriously consider returning for Anderson if Manchester City are relegated. United were among the midfielder’s strongest admirers during the summer and viewed him as an ideal addition to strengthen their midfield. However, the financial demands of a deal ultimately made a move impossible, allowing City to secure his services for a record fee.

Brown believes there would be a real chance of United taking advantage if Anderson became available following relegation. The situation would be particularly interesting given that Anderson has only just arrived at Manchester City. Despite that, the 23-year-old would be unlikely to view Championship football as an attractive proposition at this stage of his career, particularly after establishing himself as an England international.

Liverpool could also feel the impact

Liverpool were also beaten to Anderson’s signature by Manchester City during the summer and could potentially revisit their interest if the midfielder is forced onto the market. However, Manchester United appear particularly well positioned because of their previous interest and the need to strengthen their midfield. The Red Devils already know the player’s qualities and were prepared to invest heavily in him before City won the race.

It would appear that City players have already begun exploring potential options have only intensified speculation surrounding the club’s squad. For now, Anderson remains committed to City and there is no certainty that he will leave. Much depends on the outcome of the appeal and any punishment ultimately imposed.

Manchester United would be foolish not to investigate this opportunity if it genuinely presents itself. Anderson was already their preferred midfield target before Manchester City won the race, so there is clearly a long-standing belief that he possesses the qualities required at Old Trafford.

The bigger question is whether City would actually sell to their local rivals and even under financial pressure, allowing a £116million signing to join United would be a major decision.