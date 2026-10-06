Liverpool unwilling to sanction loan exit for Giovanni Leoni amid Serie A links.

Liverpool have no intention of allowing Giovanni Leoni to leave on loan in January despite interest from Inter Milan and Juventus, with Football Insider reporting that the teenager remains firmly part of Andoni Iraola’s plans.

Meanwhile, Italian outlet Calciomercato has also reported that both Serie A giants are monitoring the former Parma defender, particularly as he prepares to return from a serious knee injury. Leoni’s immediate priority, however, is getting back on the pitch rather than finding another club.

Liverpool keen to retain Leoni

The 19-year-old joined Liverpool after impressing at Parma but suffered a cruciate ligament injury soon after his arrival, putting his first season at Anfield on hold. Liverpool are now hopeful that Leoni can return to Premier League action in October and gradually build his minutes during the second half of the campaign.

Iraola’s defensive options have already been stretched this season, while uncertainty surrounds the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, whose contracts expire next summer. Liverpool therefore see Leoni as part of the solution rather than a player who needs to be sent elsewhere for regular football. The Reds also signed fellow young defender Jeremy Jacquet, underlining their intention to refresh the centre-back position over the longer term.

Inter Milan and Juventus remain keen

Inter and Juventus could consider approaches if Leoni struggles to find opportunities after recovering from his injury. Both clubs know the Italian defender could face significant competition at Liverpool, with Van Dijk and Jacquet among the players ahead of him.

Juventus, in particular, are understood to be considering a loan option for January but Liverpool’s current stance leaves little room for optimism. The Anfield hierarchy believe Leoni can make an immediate contribution once fully fit. Allowing him to leave, particularly to another league, would therefore offer little benefit.

For Inter and Juventus, the situation could change later in the season if Leoni remains on the fringes but for now, Liverpool appear determined to keep control of his development.

Liverpool are right to resist the temptation of a January loan as Leoni has barely had the opportunity to begin his Liverpool career, so judging his suitability based on where he sits in the pecking order immediately after a major injury would be unfair.

More importantly, the Reds have a potential transition coming in defence with Van Dijk and Gomez approaching the final stages of their contracts means Leoni could become increasingly important, rather than less relevant. Inter and Juventus offer attractive environments for an Italian defender looking for immediate minutes, but Liverpool can provide something equally valuable such as a pathway into one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The key is managing his return properly and if Leoni gets meaningful Premier League minutes after recovering, there is little reason to send him elsewhere. His development should happen at Anfield if Liverpool believe he can eventually become a first-choice defender. Anyone who saw his debut in red would attest to just what a monster he could potentially be at Anfield.