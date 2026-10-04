Juventus eyeing 2027 move for Giovanni Leoni

Serie A giants Juventus will look to sign 19-year-old Italian centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Liverpool next year.

According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have already started planning for next year’s transfer window, with nearly half a dozen players emerging on their wishlist. Juventus are pursuing goalkeepers, centre-backs, right-backs, and midfielders.

Giovanni Leoni has emerged as a top defensive target for Juventus as they look to bolster their central defensive unit next year. Per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are also “keeping a close eye on Italian defenders in the Premier League”, with the others being Marco Palestra and Riccardo Calafiori.

Giovanni Leoni and his frustrating time in the Premier League so far

Giovanni Leoni has not yet established himself with Liverpool despite joining the Merseyside club from Parma in a deal worth £26 million ahead of the 2025/26 season. The teenager’s exploits for the Serie A club in his 17 outings compelled several Premier League clubs to chase his signature before Liverpool won the race to sign him.

However, the Italian wonderkid has managed only one appearance for Liverpool thus far, as a long-term knee injury prematurely ended his 2025/26 campaign within the first month. Since then, the 19-year-old has been rebuilding his fitness, and a return is on the horizon. Meanwhile, despite his absence, the youngster’s stock remains high.

Serie A return on the horizon?

During his spell on the sidelines, several clubs have shown interest in Giovanni Leoni. Reports a few months ago suggested that Inter Milan wanted a summer move for the Liverpool prodigy. Juventus also submitted an enquiry for a loan deal, but Liverpool did not entertain any bids for him.

The Serie A club’s interest in Leoni is understandable, as Gleison Bremer faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium. That has compelled Juventus to pursue several centre-backs, with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also emerging as a target. However, the Bianconeri will prefer to pursue Italian players next year to improve their squad.

Leoni has the potential to be a long-term solution for Juventus, but his long absence through a knee injury creates uncertainties surrounding his durability. That does not deter the Italian club, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they will have “scouts monitor the 19-year-old defender weekly” once the Italian defender returns to the field.