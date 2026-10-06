Aston Villa retain interest in Nicolas Raskin, in contention for deal

Aston Villa will look to sign 25-year-old Belgian international Nicolas Raskin from Rangers in next summer’s transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Nicolas Raskin is increasingly likely to leave Rangers and join a club in one of Europe’s top-five leagues in next summer’s transfer window. So, Aston Villa will be in contention to sign the 25-year-old midfielder ahead of the 2027/28 season.

Per TEAMtalk, their Belgian sources are surprised that Rangers did not receive a formal offer from a Premier League club apart from a derisory bid worth £12 million by Hull City. The report adds that the Premier League is the “most likely destination” for Raskin next year amid Aston Villa’s renewed interest.

Nicolas Raskin and his spell with Rangers so far

Nicolas Raskin has made substantial progress and established himself as one of the most reliable players in the Scottish Premiership since joining Rangers from Standard Liege in January 2023. The 25-year-old has seen his stock soar over the last three and a half years, having been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Rangers.

The Belgian international has made over 150 appearances thus far for Rangers while chipping in with 13 goals and 23 assists. He remains an ever-present for the Scottish giants, having already accumulated 706 minutes of game time in nine outings thus far in the 2026/27 season. Meanwhile, Raskin’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Nicolas Raskin has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for over a year. The continued interest makes sense, as the Villans need more quality in the middle of the park after parting ways with Youri Tielemans in the summer transfer window. While Joao Gomes replaced the Belgian international, Amadou Onana’s absence through a long-term knee injury has adversely impacted the team’s performances.

To make matters worse, John McGinn and Ross Barkley are over 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. So, Aston Villa’s midfield revamp is likely to continue next season, and they need a player who is solid out of possession and capable of delivering in the final third.

Raskin fits the bill after his exploits for Rangers, having been a productive box-to-box midfielder in the last three and a half years. While recent reports claimed he was in no hurry to leave Rangers anytime soon, the latest update has given hope to Aston Villa and other prospective suitors. TEAMtalk’s suggestion that a move to the Premier League is the “most likely” scenario puts Villa in the driver’s seat.