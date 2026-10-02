Nicolas Raskin in no hurry to leave Rangers amid Aston Villa, Tottenham links

Aston Villa and Tottenham have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Nicolas Raskin, as he is in no rush to leave Rangers.

Nicolas Raskin is attracting interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham, with Rangers valuing the Belgian midfielder at £20 million. However, the 25-year-old has shown little urgency to leave the Ibrox in January.

According to TEAMtalk, Raskin remains one of the most closely watched players in Scottish football following another consistent campaign and his involvement with Belgium at the 2026 World Cup. The Belgian international has a contract at Ibrox until June 2028, giving Rangers a strong negotiating position.

Raskin admitted after the summer transfer window that he was “mentally ready to leave”, although he was not convinced by the timing or the packages put forward for his signature. He has nevertheless remained professional and continues to play an important role under manager Derek McInnes.

The 25-year-old could exit in January if Aston Villa or Tottenham meets Rangers’ £20 million valuation. However, with two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, the Scottish giants have little reason to lower their demands or rush into a sale.

Since joining Rangers in early 2023, Raskin has made 154 appearances, contributed towards 36 goals, and earned 21 Belgium caps while establishing himself as a core midfielder.

Premier League duo could try to prise Raskin away

Aston Villa have tracked Raskin for the past 12 months and remain interested despite summer reinforcements. Unai Emery added Joao Gomes and Leon Goretzka, though further midfield depth remains a consideration.

Raskin’s versatility could still appeal to Emery. The Belgian can operate in different midfield roles and has also shown an ability to feature at centre-back, potentially giving Villa another flexible option within their squad.

Tottenham are also tracking Raskin, with Roberto De Zerbi viewing the Belgian as midfield reinforcement despite already holding quality options in the position.

For now, though, both Premier League clubs could face frustration in their pursuit. Raskin is comfortable at Rangers and will not force an exit, while the club’s £20 million valuation and his long-term contract mean a January departure is far from guaranteed.

Unless a top-five league club presents an offer that Rangers and Raskin consider impossible to turn down, the Belgian midfielder looks set to remain at Ibrox until at least summer 2027.