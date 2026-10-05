Micky van de Ven happy at Tottenham amid Liverpool, Manchester United links

Micky van de Ven has no intention of leaving Tottenham in January despite growing interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

A report by Football Insider has claimed that the defender remains happy in North London. United have identified the 25-year-old as a leading defensive target, while Liverpool continue to admire his qualities, but neither club currently has encouragement from the player. As things stand, van de Ven is committed to helping Tottenham recover from their difficult start under Roberto De Zerbi.

Micky van de Ven committed to Tottenham project

The Dutchman signed a new contract with Tottenham until 2031 in August and was subsequently handed the club captaincy by De Zerbi. That represents a significant change in circumstances for a player who had previously been considering his future at Spurs. The Italian tactician’s appointment played an important role in convincing van de Ven to remain, and the defender now appears determined to make the relationship work.

Tottenham’s poor start has done little to change that stance and van de Ven has not quite reached his best level during the opening weeks of the campaign, but there is no indication that he is preparing to force an exit. Instead, he wants to help Spurs turn their fortunes around. That will be encouraging for De Zerbi, particularly given the responsibility placed on the defender after he was named captain.

Manchester United and Liverpool face a difficult pursuit

Manchester United’s interest is particularly significant, as the Red Devils are searching for defensive reinforcements and have reportedly made him one of their priority targets. His pace makes him an obvious fit for United a the ability to defend large spaces behind an aggressive defensive line could also suit a side looking to play more proactively.

Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to admire the centre-back and have their own reasons for monitoring the situation, as they have for a long time. His recovery speed, left-footed distribution and versatility would provide another option in a defence that is expected to evolve over the coming seasons amid Virgil van Dijk’s advancing age.

But Tottenham hold the strongest position as van de Ven’s long-term contract means Spurs are under no immediate pressure to sell. The player’s own stance makes a January approach even more difficult. Despite the admiration of Manchester United and Liverpool, but the timing is working heavily against them.

His contract until 2031, captaincy and relationship with De Zerbi all point towards a player who sees Tottenham as more than a temporary stop. His form may not yet be at its peak, but that is hardly a reason for Spurs to consider selling. In fact, his pace could become increasingly important if De Zerbi wants Tottenham to defend higher and play more aggressively.

United could certainly benefit from that profile, while Liverpool would also have a logistical use for him. But neither club can manufacture a desire to leave. Unless Tottenham’s situation deteriorates dramatically, van de Ven looks far more likely to remain in north London and try to lead the recovery than seek an escape route in January.