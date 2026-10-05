Joe Willock set for crunch talks with Newcastle United amid Besiktas links.

Newcastle United are preparing to hold talks with Joe Willock and his representatives over his future.

Besiktas are still interested in the Newcastle United midfielder, according to Football Insider. The 27-year-old has transformed his situation at St James’ Park this season, becoming an important part of Matthias Jaissle’s plans after Newcastle rejected two offers from the Turkish club in the summer.

Willock’s current contract expires next June, making the coming months particularly important for both player and club. Besiktas pushed hard for Willock during the summer, with their second offer understood to have been worth around £17million. Newcastle ultimately rejected the proposal, having decided they needed the midfielder following the departures of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. He was originally signed from Arsenal in 2021 for £20m.

Will Newcastle give in?

At the time, some Newcastle supporters questioned that decision given Willock’s contract situation. His performances since then, however, have offered a compelling argument for keeping him. Willock has scored three goals in seven appearances this season, including the opener in Newcastle’s 2-1 victory over Hull before the international break.

That represents a significant turnaround from his situation under Eddie Howe, when opportunities became increasingly difficult to find. Jaissle has given Willock a fresh opportunity, and the midfielder has responded by becoming a useful source of energy, movement and goals from midfield.

With Willock entering the final six months of his contract, he would also be free to agree a pre-contract with the Turkish club for a move in the ummer of 2027. That leaves Newcastle with a straightforward decision to extend his contract or risk losing a player who has suddenly become valuable again.

Besiktas interest could force Newcastle’s hand

Newcastle are expected to use the coming months to discover whether Willock actually wants to remain on Tyneside beyond the summer. Besiktas, meanwhile, have a clear incentive to wait and if no agreement is reached, they could secure the midfielder without paying a transfer fee.

Newcastle are already preparing for different possibilities as the club are exploring midfield reinforcements, including olympique Lyonnais’s Tyler Morton, while Liverpool are also monitoring the 23-year-old. That does not necessarily mean Willock is being pushed towards the exit. Rather, Newcastle appear determined to avoid being caught unprepared.

Willock’s situation is a classic example of why January planning can become complicated. A few months ago, allowing Besiktas to take him for £17million might have looked like sensible business for a player approaching the final year of his contract. Now it would be a much harder decision as Jaissle has found a role for Willock, and the midfielder is responding with goals and energy.

Newcastle should be careful before deciding his future for him and if he genuinely wants to stay, a new contract deserves serious consideration. If he sees Besiktas as a better long-term opportunity, Newcastle should at least avoid losing him for nothing. The coming talks should determine whether this is the beginning of a second chapter at St James’ Park or simply a profitable revival before an eventual departure.