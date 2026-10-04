Nottingham Forest, Sunderland in transfer tussle to sign Karim Konate

Nottingham Forest and Sunderland will have to battle hard to get their hands on Red Bull Salzburg attacking sensation Karim Konate.

Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Konate is attracting interest from multiple European clubs, with Nottingham Forest and Sunderland among those monitoring the highly-rated 22-year-old Ivorian, according to a report by Fussball News. Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keeping tabs on the forward.

Konate has established himself as one of Salzburg’s most productive young attackers. He has made 99 appearances for the Austrian club and contributed to 60 goals, while he has registered seven goal contributions in 13 outings this season. His performances have put him firmly on the radar of clubs in both the Bundesliga and Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly leading the race for Konate. The Bundesliga club’s long track record of nurturing young attacking talent will be something that could help lure the 22-year-old. RB Leipzig, operating within the Red Bull network, could offer continuity, while Eintracht Frankfurt are assessing Konate as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Why are the Premier League clubs interested in Konate?

In the Premier League, Nottingham Forest are seeking more competition in the final third despite having signed Liam Delap in the summer. Konate could compete for a place in the XI, while developing into one of their cornerstones in the long run, though immediate involvement may be a tall order.

Sunderland, potentially facing pressure if Brian Brobbey’s impressive form attracts bigger suitors, may see Konate as a successor to the Dutchman. His profile, explosive acceleration, intelligent movement in behind defences, and clinical finishing in the penalty area, fits the modern forward demands both English clubs seek. These attributes also explain Bundesliga interest.

Salzburg, however, are under no immediate pressure to sell. Konate is contracted until June 30, 2028, and the Austrian club regard him as a key part of their attacking system. Their preference is to keep him until at least the summer, although an early departure has not been completely ruled out.

A transfer could become possible if Red Bull Salzburg’s financial targets are met and they can find a suitable replacement. The club are expected to value Konate between €20 million and €25 million. No formal negotiations have begun yet, with interested clubs currently relying on scouting, data analysis and preliminary contacts through representatives, including Unique Sports Group.