Barcelona considering Bosman move for Dodo

La Liga champions Barcelona are mulling over signing 27-year-old Fiorentina right-back Dodo in a Bosman move next summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested in Dodo. All three European giants are keen on bolstering their defensive units by signing a right-back in next summer’s transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Fiorentina defender.

Per Fichajes, the player’s contract situation has piqued the attention of Barcelona, and the Catalan giants view him as a market opportunity instead of a necessary signing. The Blaugrana will also have an advantage over Inter Milan and Juventus, as they can begin negotiating a pre-contract agreement with the Fiorentina defender if he has not signed a new deal by January.

Who is Dodo?

Domilson Cordeiro dos Santos, better known as Dodo, has been a reliable right-back since joining Fiorentina from Shakhtar Donetsk in July 2022. The 27-year-old moved to Europe in 2018 and gained experience at Shakhtar Donetsk and Vitoria Guimaraes. He has also been impressive during his spell in Serie A, making significant strides in the last four years.

The Brazilian full-back has made over 150 appearances for Fiorentina thus far while chipping in with three goals and 13 assists. However, he has lost prominence at the onset of the 2026/27 season, as he has managed only 135 minutes of game time in two outings thus far, remaining on the bench in five games. That, coupled with his contract situation, has alerted several high-profile clubs, as he may be available as a free agent next year.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Dodo has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest reflects the need to sign a specialist right-back, as Eric Garcia has been the first-choice starter in the position this season. With Jules Kounde dropping in the pecking order and facing an uncertain future at Camp Nou amid his links with Chelsea, a vacancy may open up in the Barcelona backline.

Dodo has thus emerged as a viable target, as he offers more productivity in the final third compared to Eric Garcia, who tends to be more defensive-minded in his approach. The Fiorentina right-back’s arrival will thus allow tactical flexibility to Hansi Flick as he continues his squad evolution.

Additionally, the Brazilian defender’s contract situation adds to his appeal, as Barcelona can strengthen the backline without breaking the bank. Despite the presence of Inter Milan and Juventus, the Catalan club can steal a march on other prospective suitors due to the possibility of a pre-contract agreement come January.