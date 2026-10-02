Tottenham prepared to offer new deal to Dejan Kulusevski despite injury nightmare

Tottenham could consider offering Dejan Kulusevski a new deal despite his long-drawn-out injury issues over the recent period.

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham are not opposed to handing Dejan Kulusevski a new deal despite his injury woes. The Swedish international missed the entirety of the 2025/26 campaign with a serious knee injury, and while he is set for a return soon, the club are ready to extend his deal based on how well he performs.

Dejan Kulusevski suffered a knee injury during a game against Crystal Palace in May 2025, which was then confirmed to be a serious issue with his kneecap. The Swede did not play a single game during the 2025/26 campaign while Tottenham barely scraped through and escaped relegation.

He was a major performer for the North Londoners before his knee injury, and some quarters have raised doubts over whether he can perform at the same level once he returns. Kulusevski has reportedly resumed full training for Tottenham, but it remains a question of when he gets his first minutes this season under Roberto De Zerbi.

The attributes of the player range from creating to scoring goals, as well as featuring in a midfield role and on the wings, which will please De Zerbi. The Italian manager has been bereft of ideas since the new campaign began, and having someone like the 26-year-old playmaker will be a major boost for his team.

Tottenham prepared to offer a new deal to Kulusevski

There have been many rumours surrounding Kulusevski’s future, including links with Napoli last December when former Spurs boss Antonio Conte reportedly wanted him at the Serie A club. Then, in the summer, there were some rumoured links with Fiorentina, although none of those materialised as the 26-year-old playmaker stayed at Tottenham.

Should he come through the season unscathed and without any flare-ups to his previous knee issue, Spurs would be open to handing Kulusevski a new deal. There are no details regarding the potential new contract, although this might be a measure to protect his long-term value.

Ahead of his return, Spurs are expected to tread carefully with his fitness, as they want to clear all doubts regarding his long-term potential after the serious knee injury. Hence, the primary focus will be on getting the Swede back in shape and regaining the sharpness required in the Premier League.