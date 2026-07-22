Dejan Kulusevski offered to Fiorentina for summer move

Italian club Fiorentina have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham’s versatile forward Dejan Kulusevski.

Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski has been offered to Fiorentina as Tottenham explore an exit following an injury-hit campaign.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, the offer comes with former Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici orchestrating behind the scenes. Paratici shares a strong relationship with the 26-year-old, having worked with him during their time together at Juventus before bringing him to Tottenham.

That long-standing connection has reportedly helped reopen discussions over a possible return to Italy. Kulusevski’s situation has changed dramatically over the past year.

The versatile attacker enjoyed an excellent 2024/25 campaign under Ange Postecoglou, establishing himself as one of Tottenham’s most influential attacking players. Operating across multiple positions in the frontline, he contributed towards 21 goals in all competitions, while also playing a major role in the club’s successful Europa League run.

Kulusevski’s future hangs in the balance

However, his momentum came to a sudden halt after persistent injury problems ruled him out for the entirety of last season. The lengthy absence has prompted Tottenham to consider options for his future, with the club now reportedly willing to entertain offers if the right opportunity presents itself.

Fiorentina have emerged as a potential destination, although any move is expected to depend largely on the player’s fitness. The Italian club are understandably cautious about committing to a deal before receiving assurances that Kulusevski can return to his previous level.

Roberto De Zerbi is believed to be an admirer of Kulusevski’s qualities; as a result, the Tottenham door hasn’t shut just yet. The Italian values players capable of operating in multiple attacking roles, and the Sweden international fits that profile perfectly.

His tactical flexibility, work rate and creativity would make him a valuable option if he can overcome his injury setbacks. As a result, Tottenham’s final decision could hinge on Kulusevski’s recovery over the coming weeks.

If he proves his fitness and shows signs of rediscovering his best form, De Zerbi may prefer to keep him as part of his squad rather than sanction a transfer. For now, Fiorentina have the chance to completely revamp their attack with a star forward who can be considered a massive upgrade on all their attacking options.