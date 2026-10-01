Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Noa Mikic

Newcastle United are part of a five-way battle for Noa Mikic of Dinamo Zagreb, with Bayer Leverkusen one of the key candidates in the race.

According to Fussball News, Dinamo Zagreb’s young right-back Noa Mikic is attracting significant interest in the market, with Newcastle United among five clubs chasing the 19-year-old Croatian wonderkid. The emerging talent is also being chased by three other English sides as well as Bayer Leverkusen, with the Bundesliga outfit seen as a key candidate in the race.

Noa Mikic came through the Dinamo Zagreb system and has been making regular appearances over the last three seasons. This current campaign appears to be his true breakthrough year, given that he has already featured in six league games so far and is expected to play a key role over the course of the season.

The Croat’s performances have been limited, but there are clubs ready to back his talent for the future, with as many as five teams prepared to chase the 19-year-old wonderkid. Bayer Leverkusen are among those considered leading candidates for the right-back, while Newcastle United, Hull City, Ipswich Town, and Brentford are among the other clubs chasing him.

Brentford and Newcastle United have a proven track record of developing young talents over the last few years, and they could have a big say in the chase. There is also a sense of opportunity with teams like Ipswich Town and Hull City, although there are no guarantees they can provide top-flight football in the long term.

Newcastle United to chase Mikic

Newcastle United underwent some key changes over the summer, including a manager switch; they also had to sell many key personnel in important positions. As for their right-back situation, they did sign Amar Dedic from Benfica, and the Bosnian has so far proved to be a good addition.

They are now looking to add a long-term competitor in the role, with Tino Livramento already attracting massive interest during the summer, which may see him leave in the near future. Hence, the interest in Mikic might make sense as part of building for the future.

There is no indication of how much Dinamo Zagreb might want for the player, although with his contract ending in 2028, there is every chance they could sell next summer. A January move is not officially ruled out just yet, with the player likely to be left to decide on his next destination, as the Magpies are one of the stable sides if he chooses England.