Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have refuted claims that they are ready to launch a bid to sign 32-year-old English international Jordan Pickford from Everton next summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, while recent updates have linked Bayern Munich with Jordan Pickford, Bayern Munich “believe they have a top-class prospect in Jonas Urbig” and have faith in Leonard Prescott. So, a deal for the 32-year-old Everton shot-stopper is not on the cards, with Die Roten also focusing on other targets.

The rise and rise of Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford has been one of the world’s most recognisable goalkeepers since joining Everton from Sunderland in a deal worth £30 million, including add-ons, in July 2017. Born in Washington in the Sunderland district, the Englishman began his youth career in his hometown with Washington Envelopes.

However, the experienced goalkeeper spent most of his formative years with Sunderland, joining the Black Cats as an eight-year-old in 2002. The 32-year-old rose through the ranks at the Wearside club before earning his first-team breakthrough in the 2016/17 season. Since leaving the Black Cats, Pickford has made substantial progress, having been one of the first names on the team sheet in the last nine years.

The English international has made over 350 appearances for Everton thus far while keeping 105 clean sheets and conceding 500 goals. Meanwhile, Pickford’s exploits between the sticks for his club and country have provoked interest from several European giants, and recent reports have linked him with Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper search

Bayern Munich have begun compiling the succession plan for Manuel Neuer, who, at 40, is in the final moments of his glittering career. While the veteran German shot-stopper remains the first-choice goalkeeper for the Bavarian giants, widespread reports have suggested that he will hang up his boots after the 2026/27 season.

While Jonas Urbig has impressed Bayern enough to merit first-choice consideration; a new deputy shot-stopper is also needed. Bernd Leno has thus emerged as a target, while the TEAMtalk report suggests Finn Dahmen is also an option on the Bundesliga champions’ wishlist.

As for Pickford, a move away from Everton does not appear to be on the cards anytime soon. While Chelsea showed interest in the summer, the English international remains committed to Everton, while Bayern Munich will not launch a bid anytime soon.