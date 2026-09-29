Manchester United, Manchester City in transfer tussle to sign Joao Felix

Manchester United and Manchester City are keen on signing 26-year-old Portuguese international Joao Felix from Al-Nassr next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Joao Felix is also the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in one of the next two transfer windows, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Al-Nassr forward.

The former Chelsea forward recently expressed his desire to return to Europe, saying, “I am very happy at Al-Nassr. This will be my second year. At the end of the season I will be 27. I have it in mind to return to Europe, though perhaps not immediately. I don’t know if it will be at the end of this season or the end of the next.”

Joao Felix and his career renaissance

Joao Felix has revived his fortunes since joining Al-Nassr from Chelsea last year. Once among the world’s most promising prodigies, the 26-year-old failed to hit the heights of his spell with SL Benfica after leaving the Primeira Liga club, underwhelming during his stints with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, as well as the loan spell with Barcelona.

However, Felix has been exceptional at Al-Nassr, scoring 26 goals and providing 19 assists in 47 appearances last term while winning the Saudi Pro League Player of the Season after guiding Al-Nassr to the title last term. The Portuguese international has also been hot off the blocks in the new campaign with four goals and three assists in eight outings thus far. So, it is hardly surprising that his exploits have piqued the attention of high-profile clubs.

Will Felix return to the Premier League soon?

Manchester United considered signing Joao Felix in the summer transfer window. The continued interest makes some sense, as the Red Devils are scouring the market for a versatile attacker to add more firepower in the final third. Felix’s versatility across attacking roles adds to his appeal, as Michael Carrick has utilised players in multiple roles during his time at the club.

As for Manchester City, there is a cloud of uncertainty over the club after the recent guilty verdict on the financial charges levied by the Premier League. However, with the Citizens maintaining their innocence, they remain active in the market. Maresca lacks a viable backup to Erling Haaland, making Felix a credible option. He can also compete with Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo, and Jeremy Doku for attacking depth.

Inter Milan’s presence adds intrigue to the story, though Felix may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League after a disappointing stint with Chelsea. However, it remains unclear how much the Saudi club will demand to part ways with Felix or whether they are ready to sell the Portuguese international.