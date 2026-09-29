Liverpool initiate move to sign Aurelien Tchouameni next year

Liverpool are making moves to sign Real Madrid midfield mainstay Aurelien Tchouameni next year.

Liverpool have maintained long-term interest in Aurelien Tchouameni and are prepared to revisit a move for the Real Madrid midfielder next year, despite his recent contract renewal with the Spanish club. According to TEAMtalk, the Reds have maintained communication with Tchouameni’s camp after previously discussing a potential move with Real Madrid during the summer.

The 26-year-old held talks with new Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho before deciding to commit his future to the Spanish giants. However, his new contract has not completely ended Liverpool’s interest, with the Premier League club continuing to monitor his situation.

The Reds ultimately decided against signing another midfielder during the summer despite Curtis Jones leaving the club. The Reds are satisfied with the development of youngsters Trey Nyoni and James McConnell and want to give both players opportunities around the first team.

Liverpool could revisit the midfield market for a player of sufficient quality, and Tchouameni certainly fits the bill. The French international has made 199 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.

The Frenchman has also shown his versatility since moving to Spain, with his defensive awareness and ability to win possession making him a natural option in the holding midfield role. Tchouameni can also drop into defence when required, giving Real Madrid another tactical option.

Liverpool could return for Tchouameni next year

Those qualities could make him particularly useful if Liverpool firm up their interest. The Reds have been looking for another reliable option at number six, even though Ryan Gravenberch has established himself in that role. However, another specialist in the position would allow the Dutch international to move further forward.

Tchouameni’s current situation at Real Madrid will be crucial to any potential move. The midfielder remains committed to fighting for his place under Mourinho, but he is not believed to be willing to settle for a role as merely a squad player.

He has started two of Real Madrid’s last four matches since returning from injury, giving him an opportunity to establish himself as a regular in Mourinho’s plans. For now, Liverpool are not actively pushing for a transfer, and Tchouameni remains committed to Real Madrid. However, the Merseyside outfit have kept the door open and continue to regard him as a player capable of improving their midfield.