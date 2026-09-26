Julian Ward could target Aurelien Tchouameni as first Liverpool signing next year

Newly appointed Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward could push for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni as his first signing for 2027.

Julian Ward’s expected return as Liverpool sporting director could reignite the club’s interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for 2027. According to Football Insider, Ward is set to resume the sporting director role he previously held during the 2022/23 season and is already considering his plans for future transfer windows.

Tchouameni is a player who could come back into the picture after Ward previously pushed for his arrival at Anfield. The Reds were interested in the French international before he eventually joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco in 2022.

While the Reds failed to get a deal over the line at the time, Tchouameni has remained highly regarded within the club. Ward remains a strong admirer of the midfielder and could look to reignite Liverpool’s interest when the club begin planning for the 2027 summer transfer window.

Liverpool could return for Tchouameni

However, any move would be extremely difficult to complete. Tchouameni recently extended his Real Madrid contract until 2031, as per the report and remains an important member of their squad, meaning Liverpool would likely have to make a significant financial commitment to convince the Spanish giants to consider a sale.

The 26-year-old has made 199 appearances for Los Blancos and has contributed towards 15 goals. Tchouameni’s versatility could make him particularly attractive to Liverpool. His preferred position is in front of the defence, where his defensive awareness and ability to win possession provide protection to the back four.

He has also shown that he can operate at centre-back when required, giving his team another option during periods of injury or tactical change. Liverpool have long sought a second number six. While Gravenberch has anchored the position, a second number six would allow him to operate further forward.

Ward’s return could therefore reopen a transfer conversation that Liverpool have never completely abandoned. During his previous spell, Ward helped oversee deals for Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister. He will look to make another statement by bringing Tchouameni to Anfield.

For now, there is no indication that Liverpool have made significant progress towards a deal. But with Ward expected back in the sporting director’s role, the possibility of the Reds making another attempt for the Real Madrid utility man in 2027 cannot be ruled out.