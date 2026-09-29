Bayern Munich in contact with Nick Woltemade, price revealed

Bayern Munich have established contact with Nick Woltemade’s representatives over a potential future move.

According to Tuttosport via Sport Witness, the German forward’s immediate focus remains on establishing himself at Juventus. Meanwhile, Newcastle United will demand around €60 million to part ways with him next summer.

The 24-year-old joined the Turin club from Newcastle United on loan late in the summer after doubts emerged over his role under Matthias Jaissle, creating an increasingly complicated picture around his long-term future. Newcastle, meanwhile, are understood to value Woltemade at around €60 million.

Bayern make contact as Juventus assess their options

Woltemade’s departure from Newcastle came somewhat unexpectedly. The German striker became concerned about Jaissle’s tactical approach and the way he would be utilised at St. James’ Park. Newcastle ultimately initiated the move, allowing Juventus to bring him in on loan, with the Bianconeri currently covering his salary.

Bayern have been in contact with the player’s entourage but that does not mean a transfer is imminent. Woltemade remains focused on Juventus and wants to establish himself as a regular starter in Serie A before considering anything else. His immediate objective is to get fully fit, earn minutes and start contributing goals. He has already shown flashes of his technical quality despite initially being used from the bench.

Newcastle’s valuation could complicate matters

Juventus are reportedly interested in keeping Woltemade permanently if his loan develops positively, but Newcastle’s asking price presents a significant obstacle. The Magpies are seeking around €60 million, or potentially slightly less, for the forward. That is a considerable investment for Juventus and could become even more problematic if Bayern decide to pursue him seriously.

Woltemade is expected to return fully fit after the international break and could have opportunities to establish himself, particularly with Randal Kolo Muani yet to score in Serie A. His performances over the coming months could ultimately determine whether Juventus attempt to negotiate a permanent deal, Bayern firm up their interest or Newcastle retain the player.

Woltemade’s situation is fascinating because the loan has effectively created a second audition for a player Newcastle have already invested heavily in. Juventus clearly see something in him, but €60 million is a different conversation from a loan move. He needs to make himself impossible to ignore in Turin before anyone can seriously discuss that kind of fee.

His technical qualities are evident, and Serie A could actually suit his game because there is greater emphasis on movement, combination play and finding spaces between defensive lines. The challenge is consistency and Bayern’s interest adds another layer because they know the player and could offer a very different route to his future.

For Woltemade, however, thinking about Bayern now would be premature as Juventus is the opportunity in front of him. If he turns his loan into a breakthrough season, Newcastle’s valuation could look very different and suddenly the competition for his signature could become much more intense.