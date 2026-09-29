Barcelona considering 2027 move for Tyrick Mitchell

Barcelona sporting director Deco is working hard to sign Crystal Palace defensive mainstay Tyrick Mitchell in 2027.

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell, who will be a free agent next summer. According to a report by Fichajes, Mitchell has been placed on Barcelona’s shortlist as the Catalan club look for cost-effective ways to strengthen Hansi Flick’s options at left-back.

There are no formal negotiations at this stage, but Mitchell’s contract expires on June 30, 2027, allowing him to negotiate directly with Barcelona from January if he does not renew with Crystal Palace. This contract status makes him an attractive option for a club working within financial limitations, as they could sign him for free.

Deco would still need to agree on a signing bonus and salary with the player, but the absence of a transfer fee could make the deal considerably easier to complete. Mitchell has spent his entire senior career with Crystal Palace and has established himself as a regular at Selhurst Park.

The Englishman has made 250 appearances for the South London club and contributed towards 26 goals, which means he has a wealth of experience heading into his prime years. The 27-year-old is off to a flying start in the new season, and it certainly has not gone unnoticed. Mitchell scored twice in Palace’s 3-2 victory over Fulham, producing one of his most memorable attacking performances for the club.

Why are Barcelona keen on Mitchell?

Barcelona are understood to appreciate the balance Mitchell can offer at left-back, particularly as they assess how to improve their options for the position in the coming years. Alejandro Balde remains part of the squad, but his situation could influence Barcelona’s plans.

The Blaugrana were willing to listen to offers for the defender during the summer, although he ultimately stayed and continued competing for his place. Mitchell’s approaching free-agent status could attract other clubs, particularly once January arrives, though Barcelona will monitor his contract-renewal talks with Palace before making any formal approach.

If Mitchell and Crystal Palace fail to agree fresh terms, the reigning La Liga champions will have the opportunity to open talks with the Englishman from January, giving Flick an experienced left-back option on a free transfer.