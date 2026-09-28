Real Madrid rival Barcelona in Estevao Willian race, Chelsea unwilling to sell

Real Madrid and Barcelona are ready to battle it out for the signature of Chelsea attacking sensation Estevao Willian.

Chelsea remain unwilling to entertain offers for highly rated attacker Estevao Willian, despite continued interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Both La Liga giants have maintained their interest in Estevao since his time at Palmeiras, where he emerged as one of Brazil’s most exciting young talents. Chelsea won the race for his signature, paying £29 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona and Real Madrid retain interest in Estevao

Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to view the 19-year-old as a long-term prospect who could eventually develop into one of the world’s best players. The Catalan giants are particularly enthusiastic about the possibility of bringing Estevao to Camp Nou, believing the youngster could establish himself as a star while competing in La Liga and the Champions League.

Estevao is understood to be settled at Chelsea, focusing on his development under head coach Xabi Alonso. Despite his frustrations, the Brazilian is concentrating on adapting to the physical demands of English football and improving his game rather than considering a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have little reason to rush into a deal. Barcelona already have Lamine Yamal as their preferred option on the right, while Raphinha and Karim Adeyemi can also operate in that position.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have recently signed Yan Diomande for the right flank and also have Arda Guler and Rodrygo available. Both clubs’ existing depth on the right wing suggests any interest in Estevao is strategic positioning rather than urgent need.

Chelsea have no intention of selling Estevao

Chelsea are also in no mood to make that process easy. The Blues view Estevao as central to their long-term plans and will not entertain offers for him. His contract runs until 2033, giving them full control of his situation.

Estevao has already made 42 appearances for Chelsea since arriving at the club last summer, contributing eight goals and four assists. He remains a developing player, but there is strong belief within the club that he can eventually reach the highest level. With Alonso overseeing his development and Estevao determined to prove himself in the Premier League, he looks unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge anytime soon.