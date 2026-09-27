Bayern Munich rival Chelsea, Liverpool in Marcos Llorente chase

Chelsea and Liverpool will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich in pursuit of Atletico Madrid utility man Marcos Llorente.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all monitoring Marcos Llorente, with the Atletico Madrid midfielder’s contract situation making him an attractive target ahead of 2027. According to Fichajes, Bayern are keeping a close eye on the 31-year-old as they assess possible options for the future.

Llorente’s contract situation opens the door to a potential free transfer, while his dual ability to operate as a midfielder or right-back makes him a flexible solution for clubs seeking depth in two key areas.

Llorente’s importance at Atletico Madrid

The Spaniard’s contract expires in June 2027, meaning he can negotiate a pre-contract with overseas clubs from January if he does not renew. Atletico Madrid are already working to extend his stay, but any delay would allow Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea, and rival clubs to pursue him.

Llorente’s strong early season form has bolstered his standing. The 2026 FIFA World Cup winner has featured in all seven of Atletico’s La Liga matches, including the derby win over Real Madrid; he also started the Champions League loss to Liverpool, where he opened the scoring.

His versatility is another major attraction. Llorente can operate as a right-back, right wing-back, or central midfielder, while he is also capable of taking up more advanced positions when required. That flexibility has made him a valuable part of Diego Simeone’s plans since his arrival from Real Madrid in 2019.

The Spaniard made 49 appearances across competitions last season, contributing 10 goals, while featuring in 29 league matches. Overall, he has now made 308 appearances for Atletico Madrid, contributing 37 goals and 45 assists.

Why do Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Liverpool want Llorente?

Bayern Munich and Chelsea could both view Llorente as a solution to midfield depth. Bayern have right-back cover but lack midfield competition; Llorente’s ability to operate centrally offers proven depth.

Chelsea face a similar problem. They have full-back options but need midfield reinforcement following Enzo Fernandez’s departure on deadline day. Llorente’s versatility and leadership would suit a young squad.

Liverpool also have cause to consider Llorente. The Reds could deploy him at right-back or in midfield, areas of uncertainty following Curtis Jones’s departure and the questions around Alexis Mac Allister’s future. A proven right-back option would also address their current full-back concerns.

From January onwards, Bayern, Chelsea, and Liverpool will be able to negotiate directly with Llorente if Atletico fail to secure a renewal.