Aston Villa, Leeds United, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Pavel Sulc

Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 25-year-old Czechia international Pavel Sulc from Ligue 1 club Lyon next year.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Atletico Madrid, Como, Lazio, Juventus, and Everton are also interested in Pavel Sulc. However, Leeds United and Juventus are the only suitors to have initiated a move, with Leeds establishing official contact and Juventus holding exploratory talks to sign the 25-year-old Lyon playmaker. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 club are reported to be demanding around €50 million to part ways with the player.

Pavel Sulc and his rapid rise in Ligue 1

Pavel Sulc has taken no time to establish himself as one of the most reliable players in Ligue 1. The Czech attacker joined Lyon from Viktoria Plzen in August 2025 and was instrumental in the club’s top-four finish last season, having contributed 11 goals and 3 assists in only 1,569 minutes of game time across 27 Ligue 1 outings.

The 25-year-old has been impressive at the onset of the 2026/27 season despite being in and out of the starting lineup, providing three assists in five Ligue 1 appearances to play his part in Les Gones’ rise to second in the league table. So, it is little wonder that over half a dozen clubs across Europe are mulling over a move for the player.

A man in demand

Sulc has been on Aston Villa’s radar since his time at Viktoria Plzen. The continued interest reflects the West Midlands club’s need to continue refreshing Unai Emery’s attacking and midfield options due to John McGinn’s advancing age. The Lyon playmaker’s ability to reprise multiple roles in the spine adds to his appeal, and his productivity can help ease Villa’s transition after the departures of Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers.

Meanwhile, Leeds United wanted to sign Pavel Sulc in the summer transfer window before a deal failed to materialise. The continued interest is logical, as Dan James and Brenden Aaronson are reportedly unsettled at Elland Road due to irregular involvement. Sulc’s versatility makes him an ideal fit in Daniel Farke’s system, as he can play a deeper role in a 3-5-2 or further forward if the German tactician uses a 3-4-2-1 setup.

As for Tottenham, James Maddison’s recent fitness battles have created concerns about his durability, while Conor Gallagher has been inconsistent since arriving from Atletico Madrid earlier this year. So, Sulc can immediately take the no. 10 berth if he arrives from Lyon, and his output for Lyon to date (14 goals and 10 assists) suggests a productivity boost if he moves to Tottenham.

The Ligue 1 club’s €50 million asking price is not excessive, considering as many as eight clubs are interested in the Czechia international. Sulc’s age profile and contract duration (nearly three years remaining) also boosts his valuation, and a bidding war can enable Lyon to recoup their desired fee.