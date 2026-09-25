Tyrick Mitchell offered to Juventus amid Liverpool, Manchester United links

Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Juventus have been offered the services of Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell and David Raum, according to Tuttosport. The English full-back is represented by ROOF and is all set to be a free agent at the end of the season. However, the Old Lady could look for a move as early as January.

Left-back depth is critical for Juventus. Andrea Cambiaso has struggled for consistency and had already lost his starting position before suffering an ankle injury, while Juan Cabal has also experienced fitness problems.

Juventus therefore cannot afford to wait until the summer to address the position if their current problems continue. Mitchell is capable of fitting into Luciano Spalletti’s preferred 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-2-1 systems, making him a particularly attractive option.

The English defender could prove an appealing solution given his experience in the Premier League and ability to operate in different tactical systems. The 27-year-old has become a regular fixture for Crystal Palace and has started the season strongly.

His performances, including two goals in a recent match against Fulham, have earned praise from former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, who has specifically recommended the Englishman to Manchester United and Liverpool.

Could the Premier League giants sign Mitchell?

The Red Devils spent much of the summer searching for a new left-back who could provide competition and cover for Luke Shaw. Patrick Dorgu has increasingly been used as a winger under Michael Carrick, leaving United short of natural options in the position.

The Red Devils could therefore return to the market in January, with Mitchell’s availability potentially making him an appealing target. Liverpool face a similar need for additional competition. Milos Kerkez currently occupies the left-back position, but the Reds are looking for another player capable of challenging him for the starting role.

Konstantinos Tsimikas is not viewed as a major part of their long-term plans, increasing the need for another option. With Premier League clubs potentially competing for Mitchell, who has entered the final year of his contract, Juventus are in for a very intense transfer battle.

While the Eagles will certainly try to hand him a new deal, it will be interesting to see if he is willing to commit his future to the club amidst interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.