Chelsea, Newcastle United unfazed in Giorgio Scalvini chase despite impending renewal

Chelsea and Newcastle United will continue to push for the signature of Giorgio Scalvini despite a potential contract renewal at Atalanta.

Chelsea and Newcastle remain interested in Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini despite his new long-term contract, as per a report by TEAMtalk. The 22-year-old has agreed fresh terms that will keep him at Atalanta until 2031, but the agreement is not expected to discourage growing Premier League interest in the highly-rated Italian international.

Scalvini has been regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young defenders for several years. Despite two significant injuries, an ACL injury in 2024 and subsequent shoulder surgery in 2025, Scalvini returned to his best last season and made 30 appearances for Atalanta, once again demonstrating his appeal at the highest level.

His maturity and composure at 22 stand out, and his versatility as both a central defender and right-back, combined with his experience at club and international level, makes him a compelling prospect for Europe’s leading clubs.

Why are Premier League clubs after Scalvini?

Newcastle United have been among his most persistent admirers, and they have already made more than one attempt to bring him to England. As per the report, the Magpies have been tracking Scalvini for several years.

Their pursuit continued during the summer, when Italian reports indicated that Newcastle made another approach. Atalanta, however, stood firm and refused to sanction his departure.

The Tyneside club have their own reasons for continuing to monitor him, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are both entering the later stages of their careers, and their respective contract situations mean the Magpies need to consider how they refresh their defensive options.

Chelsea have also shown interest in the Italian centre-back. The Blues made enquiries about Scalvini’s situation during the summer as they considered their options at the back. Their interest could become more significant if their defensive problems continue.

The West London club have conceded 12 goals in their opening five Premier League games, leaving the club potentially looking for another centre-back when the transfer market reopens.

The new Atalanta contract therefore does not appear to have changed the wider picture. The Bergamo club clearly view Scalvini as an important part of their future and have rewarded him with a deal running until 2031.

The agreement gives Atalanta greater protection if Premier League interest eventually develops into a formal bid. The new contract adds to the Serie A club’s negotiating leverage, but it does not appear to have diminished interest from the English top flight.