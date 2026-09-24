Arsenal, Tottenham suffer blow in Raphinha chase with contract renewal

Raphinha is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona, dealing a blow to Arsenal, Tottenham, and other suitors chasing the Brazilian attacker in the transfer market.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Tottenham, and several other clubs pursuing Raphinha have little chance of signing the superstar attacker in the near future. The report details a new contract agreement at Barcelona, with the Brazilian now set to commit to a long-term deal with the Spanish giants.

Since joining Barcelona in a deal reported at £50 million or more, Raphinha has been sensational for the Blaugrana. This season, he has been superb, with 14 goals in just eight games across all competitions and three assists to his name, and there was little chance the club would want to lose him any time soon.

As per the report, Hansi Flick had asked for Raphinha’s new deal to be prioritised, and the Brazilian is now set to sign a new four-year contract. His current agreement expires in the summer of 2028, which may have put a few clubs on alert, as earlier reports linked the Brazilian to Manchester United and Saudi Arabian sides.

Arsenal and Tottenham miss out on Raphinha

Arsenal had been in the market for a superstar attacking signing, and Raphinha’s ability to play centrally as well as in wide areas made him an ideal target for Mikel Arteta. There could have been a case for the Gunners making a major offer if Barcelona had been open to selling him, but there is no possibility of a departure.

The Gunners were reportedly linked with a big-money move for Raphinha, but with news of the new deal breaking, those plans are likely to be over. Beyond Arsenal, other Premier League teams have also been keen, including North London rivals Tottenham, with the report stating they had been monitoring Raphinha closely since January.

Tottenham have shown they have the funds to make major signings in the summer, and they are ready to keep investing in the squad moving forward. A move for someone like Raphinha would have grabbed headlines and taken their attack to another level, but they now appear to have no chance of such an opportunity, at least at this point.