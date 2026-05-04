Manchester United rival Saudi Pro League clubs in Raphinha race

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign 29-year-old Barcelona attacker Raphinha in the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United will face competition from Saudi Pro League clubs for Raphinha. The 29-year-old Brazilian attacker has been outstanding for Barcelona since arriving from Leeds United, and he is certainly one of the best wingers in the world right now.

Recent reports have suggested that the reigning La Liga champions are already looking at replacements for Raphinha, with Jeremy Doku identified as a target. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure his signature in the coming weeks.

There is no doubt that the South American winger is good enough to improve most teams in the Premier League, but a move to Manchester United might be surprising. The Red Devils have already invested in Bryan Mbeumo, and the Cameroonian international has been outstanding in his debut season for the Red Devils.

Manchester United may not be able to provide the Barcelona star with an undisputed starting spot. It will be quite surprising if they decide to drop Mbeumo after an impressive season. Alternatively, they can play the Barcelona star on the left flank, having reprised that role for the Blaugrana in recent seasons.

The 29-year-old Brazilian should look to join a club where he can play regularly. At the peak of his powers, he could be an asset for most teams. Sitting on the bench will not be a part of his plans next season. However, Saudi Pro League should also not be an option for him at this stage of his career.

Raphinha La Liga 2025/26 Stats

Goals and assists: 14

14 Big chances created: 11

11 Key passes per game: 2.1

2.1 Pass accuracy: 82%

82% Cross accuracy: 28%

28% Dribble accuracy: 51%

Manchester United need more attacking depth

Manchester United need more depth in their attacking unit, and signing a dynamic attacker who can slot into the wide areas and centrally would be ideal. They have been linked with players like Rafael Leao in recent weeks.

The Red Devils have already invested large sums of money to improve the attacking unit at the start of the season, but they now need more depth in the team after securing Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

Someone like Raphinha would be an outstanding acquisition, but the move may not make any sense for the player or Manchester United right now. Ideally, they should look to invest in a centre-forward who can compete with Benjamin Sesko for the starting spot and slot into wide areas during rotation and injuries. Someone like Eli Junior Kroupi could be ideal for them.