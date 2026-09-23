Manchester City closely monitoring Victor Froholdt

Manchester City have stepped up their interest in Victor Froholdt, with the Premier League champions sending scouts to watch the Porto midfielder during the Portuguese club’s recent victory over Benfica.

The 20-year-old has quickly established himself as an important figure in Porto’s midfield since arriving from Copenhagen in July 2025, and his performances have now attracted attention from several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester City had a representative in attendance at Estadio do Dragao to assess Froholdt at close quarters. The Dane is being viewed as a potential long-term addition as City continue to consider ways of strengthening their midfield options.

Manchester City impressed by Victor Froholdt’s development

Froholdt’s rise at Porto has been particularly rapid. He joined the Portuguese side for an initial €20 million plus potential add-ons and has since become a regular part of their midfield setup. His latest performance against Benfica further underlined his growing importance. Froholdt scored Porto’s second goal just three minutes after Benfica had levelled, earning recognition as one of the standout performers in the match.

The Danish midfielder had also recently returned from a concussion suffered against Moreirense, making his display against Benfica another encouraging sign of his development. Froholdt has also established himself internationally with Denmark, earning 12 senior caps and scoring once.

UEFA data from 2026 highlights his technical reliability, with the midfielder recording a 90.88 per cent passing completion rate and three assists in eight qualifying appearances. His pace is another notable aspect of his profile, with a recorded top speed of 31.41 km/h.

Porto could demand major fee

Any potential deal will not be straightforward as Froholdt is under contract with Porto until June 2030 and reportedly has an €85 million release clause. His current market valuation has also risen considerably since his move to Portugal, with Transfermarkt placing it at around €50 million.

Porto are understood to have little reason to rush into a sale, although reports suggest they could consider offers in the region of €60m in future windows. Manchester City are not alone in monitoring the situation. Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on Froholdt’s development, meaning the Danish midfielder could become the subject of wider Premier League interest if his progress continues.

City are expected to continue gathering information on the midfielder during the European campaign before deciding whether to make a formal approach. For now, there is no indication that Manchester City are preparing an immediate bid. Their interest appears to be centred on assessing Froholdt’s development before making a decision on his suitability for a future move.

That could make the coming months particularly important. Continued performances for Porto and Denmark would only increase the attention surrounding a player whose contract gives the Portuguese club significant negotiating power.

Froholdt is exactly the type of player who tends to attract attention from elite clubs before a transfer actually becomes a realistic possibility. At 20, he already has regular senior football in Portugal and international experience with Denmark, while his passing numbers and physical profile suggest there is plenty more room for development.

For Manchester City, the key question will be whether Froholdt can maintain that level consistently against stronger European opposition. If he does, the reported €60 million-plus valuation could become increasingly relevant. With Liverpool also monitoring him and Porto holding a long-term contract, this is one to watch rather than a deal that appears imminent.