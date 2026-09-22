West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign Marcel Regula

West Ham United are in a four-way tussle for Polish wonderkid Marcel Regula, with continental interest rife in the attacking midfielder.

According to Polish outlet Sportowy, Marcel Regula is attracting considerable interest from at least four clubs on the continent, including West Ham United. The attacking midfielder came close to leaving his club, Zaglebie Lubin, as sides such as Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Benfica are all in the mix.

Zaglebie Lubin have a big talent on their hands in Marcel Regula and may have been fortunate enough to see a reported late-summer-window move fall through. The report states that the attacking midfielder came close to joining Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the summer window, but the move could not materialise.

As it happened, Dortmund signed Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri on loan, but they have not conceded their interest in Regula. In fact, given there are no guarantees whatsoever that the Gunners will allow Nwaneri to remain at the Signal Iduna Park beyond the current season, that does open the door for the German giants to pursue the 19-year-old Polish wonderkid ahead of the next windows.

Eintracht Frankfurt are also reportedly keen, while Benfica are also in the mix, with the latter reportedly holding talks over a potential future move. Lubin are seemingly seeking a fee in the €15 million to €17 million range, which may not represent a major hurdle for interested clubs, especially those from England, such as West Ham United.

West Ham considering Marcel Regula move

Regula could have the opportunity to play for one of the reputed European sides mentioned in the report, but there is also a growing opportunity from England. West Ham United are the club keen on the 19-year-old Polish wonderkid and could make their move as soon as January.

The Hammers are looking for players who might improve their setup and further bolster their ranks in a bid to gain automatic promotion back to the Premier League. They may also feel they lack sufficient talent in the attacking-midfield position that Regula usually plays in, and they could view the 19-year-old Polish wonderkid as a potential January option.

The €15 million to €17 million price point may leave room for negotiation, but overall, it is well within West Ham United’s reach. That is also the case for the other European contenders, meaning Regula could face a tough battle for his signature, as it may come down to his own choice for his next career move.