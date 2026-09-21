Manchester United eyeing Mezian Mesloub as JJ Gabriel replacement

Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of RC Lens wonderkid Mezian Mesloub as a replacement for JJ Gabriel.

Manchester United are eyeing RC Lens wonderkid Mezian Mesloub as they continue to assess their options amid uncertainty surrounding JJ Gabriel’s future, as reported by TEAMtalk.

While Mesloub has emerged as a player who has attracted significant attention from their scouting department, United remain determined to convince Gabriel to stay at Old Trafford after the 15-year-old reportedly decided he wants to leave the club.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the teenager, with chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox now involved in efforts to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, Mesloub has rapidly established himself as one of France’s most exciting young talents after making his professional debut for Lens in May. Mesloub came off the bench against Nantes and scored just five seconds after being introduced, helping Lens secure a 1-0 victory.

He has registered one assist in four matches and 133 minutes this season. His game is built around more than his ability to beat defenders. The 16-year-old has impressed scouts with his creativity, passing range, vision and composure in the final third, while his maturity has stood out despite his young age.

European giants want Mesloub

Those qualities have made him an intriguing option for United as they consider how to strengthen their attacking ranks if Gabriel ultimately leaves. However, United face considerable competition.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also been understood to be conducting scouting work on Mesloub, while Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are keen to keep him in France. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are also understood to be monitoring his development.

Both London clubs are keen to add more quality to their ranks. The Blues’ entire project revolves around signing the best young players, and their interest in Mesloub is quite understandable.

There is another major complication for the Premier League clubs. Mesloub will not turn 18 until late 2027, meaning FIFA’s regulations would prevent him from moving to an English club until 2028 at the earliest unless an applicable exception applies. That could encourage Lens to act before he becomes eligible for an international transfer and tie him down to a new long-term deal.