Manchester City’s signing of Iliman Ndiaye will cause problems for Manchester United in their pursuit of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Iliman Ndiaye’s £65 million move to Manchester City has strengthened Everton’s position on Jarrad Branthwaite, making a Manchester United move for the centre-back significantly more difficult.

According to a report by Football Insider, the sale removes the financial pressure that could force a Branthwaite departure, leaving Manchester United facing a more costly negotiation if they pursue the defender next summer.

The England international has once again established himself as an important part of Everton’s defence under David Moyes, with his performances earning him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their defensive options amid uncertainty surrounding Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, and Harry Maguire’s long-term future. De Ligt and Martinez’s injury record, and Maguire’s age profile have each raised questions in recent months; Branthwaite, at 22, represents a long-term foundation.

Everton won’t sanction the departure of Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton have little incentive to sell. Branthwaite is under contract until 2030, and David Moyes is understood to be keen to avoid disruption caused by a potential sale. The Toffees currently have no plans to allow Branthwaite to leave in January, while a summer move could also prove difficult unless a club meets their substantial asking price.

Ndiaye’s departure could therefore prove important. Everton suffered the loss of a key attacking player, but the £65 million fee means they are now in a stronger financial position and do not need to raise funds through another major sale.

That leaves Manchester United facing a difficult situation if they decide to return for Branthwaite next summer. The Red Devils could make a substantial offer, but Everton have no obligation to accept a reduced fee. The Red Devils have been interested in Branthwaite for some time, and his latest performances have ensured he remains firmly on their radar.

For now, Everton’s strengthened finances and Moyes’s resolve mean a Branthwaite sale is unlikely before summer 2027, and even then, only if a buyer is willing to meet the Toffees’ substantial asking price.