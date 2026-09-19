Barcelona set Frenkie de Jong price amid Liverpool links

Liverpool will look to sign 29-year-old Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have already offered €40 million to sign Frenkie de Jong. The Reds are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a creative midfielder in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Barcelona playmaker.

However, per Fichajes, Barcelona rejected Liverpool’s bid, and they are demanding at least €65-70 million to part ways with the Dutchman midway through the 2026/27 season. The report adds that de Jong’s “contractual situation” also allows Barcelona to control his valuation.

How has Frenkie de Jong fared at Barcelona so far?

Frenkie de Jong has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Barcelona from Ajax in July 2019. While the 29-year-old has been among the most consistent performers for the Blaugrana in the last seven years, he has struggled with fitness issues in recent seasons.

The Dutch playmaker, who has made 70 appearances for the Netherlands, has featured 300 times for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with 20 goals and 31 assists. Meanwhile, de Jong’s progress since joining Barcelona has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Frenkie de Jong has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as while the Barcelona playmaker is a creative midfielder, he has also excelled as a holding midfielder during his stints with the Blaugrana and Ajax. So, his ability to play as a deep-lying playmaker makes him the ideal foil to Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

The ball progression that the Dutchman provides from the middle of the park can unlock new facets of Liverpool’s gameplay. However, there are some risks associated with a potential move for de Jong due to his recent fitness issues.

The physical nature of Premier League football does not align with the Dutch midfielder’s injury troubles, though his ability is undeniable. Nevertheless, Barcelona’s valuation is justified by his contract status (nearly three years remaining) and performance levels, though it is unclear if Liverpool will raise the bid to the €65-70 million level to sign the Netherlands international in January.