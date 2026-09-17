Alvaro Arbeloa pushing Fulham to sign Jorge Cestero

Former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa is pushing Fulham to sign Jorge Cestero from the Madrid-based giants.

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa is pushing to sign Real Madrid midfielder Jorge Cestero, with the 20-year-old considered a potential target ahead of next year’s transfer window.

According to Fichajes, there have been no formal negotiations or explicit transfer request from Arbeloa at this stage, but the midfielder’s profile aligns with the manager’s track record of recruiting young Madrid academy graduates.

Arbeloa spent several years working within Real Madrid’s youth structure and knows Cestero well from his time at Valdebebas. The midfielder made his first-team debut in December 2025 and received opportunities under Arbeloa in both LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. That previous relationship could prove useful as Arbeloa identifies young talent capable of developing in the Premier League.

Cestero’s time at Real Madrid

Jorge Cestero joined Real Madrid’s academy in 2019 after coming through the youth ranks at Real Zaragoza. The young Spaniard primarily operates as a central midfielder, and he has made 38 appearances for Real Castilla, contributing towards five goals.

The Spanish midfield prospect remains an important player for Real Castilla at the start of the 2026/27 campaign. He scored in their 2-0 victory over Juventus on September 5 before starting the following week’s Primera Federacion clash against Aguilas.

Fulham signing Manuel Angel, Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Los Blancos upon the request of Arbeloa underlines his willingness to trust players from La Fabrica. Cestero could emerge as another name on the manager’s radar ahead of the January transfer window or next summer.

Any potential deal would require Real Madrid’s approval. Cestero is contracted to Los Blancos until 2028, while his current market value stands at around €7.5 million. The team in white are in complete control of his future, but the Cottagers could try to lure him away. For now, there is no indication that a formal offer from Fulham is imminent.

The West London club added Shea Charles, Hugo Larsson, and Manuel Angel to their midfield in the recently concluded transfer window. As a result, they will calmly analyse before making any decision regarding their pursuit of Cestero.