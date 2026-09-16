Leeds United open to permanent move for Jean-Matteo Bahoya, but will not rush into deal

Leeds United would be open to signing Eintracht Frankfurt attacking sensation Jean-Matteo Bahoya on a permanent basis.

Leeds United have an option to sign Jean-Matteo Bahoya permanently from Eintracht Frankfurt for £19.7 million next summer, but will not rush the decision until seeing how the 21-year-old adapts to English football.

According to a report by Football Insider, the French winger completed a loan move to Elland Road on deadline day that includes a purchase option. Daniel Farke and the Leeds hierarchy are in no rush to trigger the clause and want to assess whether Bahoya can make a significant contribution before committing to a long-term deal.

Despite the cautious approach, sources indicate Leeds intend to trigger the permanent option if the French youth international performs well during the campaign. The Frenchman attracted interest from several Premier League clubs during the summer, but Leeds won the race for his signature.

The youngster arrives after registering three goals and four assists in the Bundesliga last season, and he has already gained valuable experience at Frankfurt, making 78 appearances and contributing 15 goals and assists over the last two seasons.

Leeds will assess Bahoya before making a decision

Leeds United believe Bahoya’s pace and attacking qualities can translate effectively to the Premier League. They have brought him in to fill the void left by Wilfried Gnonto’s departure. His versatility in wide areas also addresses depth concerns that have long existed in the Whites’ squad. He prefers playing on the left flank, but is equally capable of taking up any role in the final third.

Cost is unlikely to impede the deal. Previous reports have raised concerns over a further £4.3 million in possible add-ons, but Football Insider understands Leeds are not particularly worried about the final cost. If Bahoya delivers over the course of the season, they intend to trigger their purchase option regardless of the eventual valuation.

For now, the West Yorkshire outfit have the benefit of being able to assess Bahoya without immediately committing to a permanent transfer. Much will depend on how quickly the 21-year-old adapts to Farke’s system and the Premier League’s intensity. While he is yet to make his debut for Leeds, the former Angers SCO star is expected to be in action soon.