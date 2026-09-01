Jean-Matteo Bahoya set to join Leeds United as deal agreed.

Leeds United are pushing through significant attacking business in the final hours of the transfer window as Daniel Farke looks to reshape his options before the deadline.

Wilfried Gnonto is closing in on a move to Fiorentina after Leeds United gave the Serie A club permission to register him, increasing the need for another versatile forward at Elland Road. The Whites have moved quickly to ensure they are not left short.

According to Florian Plettenberg via X, Leeds United have now reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Jean-Matteo Bahoya on loan with a €30 million mandatory purchase clause.

Leeds agree €30 million Bahoya package

The 21-year-old has already given the green light to the move, while his medical is underway and the final paperwork is being prepared. Sky Sports has also confirmed an agreement between Leeds and Frankfurt, describing the transfer as an initial loan containing a permanent element. All parties are optimistic that the remaining formalities can be completed in time.

Should the conditions of the agreement be fulfilled as reported, the overall package could eventually reach €30 million, representing a substantial commitment from Leeds to one of the Bundesliga’s promising young attackers. Bahoya joined Frankfurt from Angers in January 2024 and has since accumulated 76 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring seven goals across all competitions.

Bahoya arrives as Gnonto heads for Fiorentina

Bahoya’s versatility should provide Farke with several possibilities in the final third. The France Under-21 international primarily operates from the left wing but is also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder.

His performances had previously attracted attention from elsewhere in England, with Everton and Hull City among the clubs linked with the youngster. Leeds, however, have moved decisively to secure his signature. His arrival also comes as Gnonto prepares to leave Elland Road.

The Italian winger has travelled to complete an initial loan move to Fiorentina that includes an option to buy, with his medical already completed. Leeds have additional time to finalise Bahoya’s transfer through the deal-sheet process, increasing confidence that their deadline-day move will be completed.

This is much more than a short-term loan for Leeds. A mandatory purchase clause worth up to €30 million indicates that Bahoya is being recruited as an important part of the club’s longer-term attacking plans rather than simply temporary cover for Gnonto.

At 21, he also offers plenty of development potential while already possessing significant Bundesliga experience. The immediate priority is getting the paperwork completed, but Leeds appear to have moved quickly and decisively to secure one of their key deadline-day targets.