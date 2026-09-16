Everton, Fulham failed with approach for Mikey Moore this summer

Tottenham turned down offers from Fulham and Everton for their teenage attacking sensation Mikey Moore in the recently concluded transfer window.

Mikey Moore rejected proposals from Everton and Fulham this summer, choosing a loan move to FC Koln instead to prioritise first-team football and long-term development.

According to SportBild via Sport Witness, both Premier League clubs were prepared to pay €30 million for the 19-year-old, but Moore wanted regular first-team football over a permanent departure from Tottenham.

The England youth international eventually joined Koln on loan, believing the Bundesliga would provide the ideal environment for his development. He had limited opportunities to establish himself at Spurs, particularly after the arrivals of Savio and Omar Marmoush increased competition in the attacking positions.

Moore has already shown why Koln were so keen to bring him to Germany. He was the standout performer in their recent 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen, impressing with his close control, dribbling ability and willingness to create chances for his teammates. He has registered an assist in his first two Bundesliga appearances, and will look to build on it.

Why did Moore turn down a permanent move?

Moore’s decision to reject Everton and Fulham was not simply about playing time. The youngster has a clear idea of where he wants his career to go and views the Bundesliga as an important stepping stone towards joining an elite European club.

The development of players such as Yan Diomande, who starred for RB Leipzig before earning a high-profile move to Real Madrid, has reinforced this conviction. This belief explains why Moore was willing to turn down higher wages and a permanent Premier League move, reportedly hoping to attract interest from clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal next summer.

The youngster’s long-term future at Tottenham remains uncertain despite having a contract with the club until 2030. Staying in North London is considered unlikely, with Moore instead focused on using his time in Germany to put himself in a position to secure a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs next summer.

The Toffees had identified Moore as an option because of their lack of depth on the flanks, although they eventually strengthened by bringing in Tyrique George, Brennan Johnson, and Jack Grealish on loan. Fulham were also looking for additional quality in wide areas, with Kevin and Oscar Bobb their only natural options in those positions.

Moore’s previous loan spell at Rangers showed his potential, with the winger making 47 appearances, playing more than 2,700 minutes and contributing 11 goals and assists. The €30 million proposals from Fulham and Everton were ultimately irrelevant, as Moore had already decided that his development and long-term ambitions mattered more than a permanent move away from Spurs.