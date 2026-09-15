Manchester United eyeing 2027 move for Eliesse Ben Seghir

Manchester United are plotting a raid on Bayer Leverkusen for the signature of Moroccan attacking sensation Eliesse Ben Seghir.

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen winger Eliesse Ben Seghir as a potential January transfer target, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 21-year-old could be explored in the winter transfer window as the manager is looking to reshape Manchester United’s attack, prioritising depth and rotation on the flanks. Ben Seghir could be available for a fee below the €30 million Leverkusen paid to sign him from AS Monaco in September 2025.

His current market value is estimated at around €20 million. Leverkusen are reportedly not expected to accept an offer around that figure. The Bundesliga club want to recover a significant portion of their original investment, although talks could reportedly begin if United put forward an initial proposal of around €25 million.

A cut-price move to Old Trafford could be on the cards

Ben Seghir’s struggles at Leverkusen have fuelled the speculation. An ankle injury affected much of his first season at the Bundesliga club, while limited opportunities have prevented him from building any real momentum. The Morocco international made only 15 appearances last season, playing just over 400 minutes in total.

His lack of regular game time has now raised questions about his long-term future at Leverkusen despite having a contract that runs until June 2030. That represents a significant change from his time at Monaco, where Ben Seghir enjoyed a rapid rise and established himself as one of the club’s most exciting young attackers, with Chelsea also previously holding an interest.

He made 85 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists before earning his move to Germany. The youngster has also become an established Morocco international, earning 20 caps and scoring three goals for his country.

The promising winger’s arrival would fit into Manchester United’s wider squad-building plans following the additions of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlo Baleba in the summer. His age and previous experience in Ligue 1 could make him a long-term investment rather than simply a short-term solution.

Not only can he rival Marcus Rashford and Patrick Dorgu for a place in the starting XI, but he could also cover for Bruno Fernandes and feature on the right flank when needed. Manchester United scouts will continue to monitor the 22-year-old over the next few months before deciding whether they will make a formal offer or not.