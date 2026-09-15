Leeds United retain Ermedin Demirovic interest, face stiff battle

Leeds United will look to sign 28-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international Ermedin Demirovic from Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart next year.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, AC Milan, Galatasaray, and Juventus are also interested in Ermedin Demirovic. The four clubs, including Leeds United, are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker next year, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old VfB Stuttgart centre-forward.

Per Fussball News, AC Milan appear to be ahead of the other suitors in the battle for Demirovic’s signature, with the Rossoneri mulling over seeking “direct contact to explore the parameters of a potential deal” in the January transfer window. However, the report suggests that Stuttgart would prefer not to sell the player midway through the season, with the Bundesliga club currently valuing him at €35 ​​million.

Ermedin Demirovic and his Bundesliga journey so far

Ermedin Demirovic has become a household name in Germany over the last half a decade. The 28-year-old spent his formative years in Germany and returned to the country in August 2020 after spells in Spain, France, and Switzerland. He has since represented SC Freiburg, FC Augsburg, and VfB Stuttgart, joining Die Schwaben in July 2024.

While not an undisputed first-choice starter, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international has been impressive for Stuttgart and amassed 15 goals and five assists in only 2,367 minutes of game time across 38 outings last season. He has also been hot off the blocks this term, having scored four goals in five appearances thus far. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Ermedin Demirovic has been on Leeds United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as the Whites sanctioned Joel Piroe’s loan move to West Ham United in the summer transfer window. Additionally, Lukas Nmecha has only impressed in fits and starts, with recent reports suggesting he may leave Leeds next year.

That leaves Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the only reliable striker in Daniel Farke’s squad. With Leeds United eager to challenge for European qualification, they need more quality in the final third. So, after signing Harry Wilson in the summer, they want a striker who can alternate with Calvert-Lewin whenever required. Demirovic has thus emerged as a viable target, though a deal is complicated by multiple factors.

With high-profile clubs like AC Milan, Juventus, and Galatasaray also vying for his signature, Leeds United must sell the project to the Stuttgart striker to convince him to move to Elland Road. Additionally, despite a valuation of €35 ​​million, the Bundesliga club’s reluctance to sell adds to the complication.