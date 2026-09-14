Tottenham consider establishing contact for Geny Catamo move

Tottenham Hotspur will be among several Premier League clubs pursuing 25-year-old Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo next year.

According to a report by Sportowy, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are also keen on signing Geny Catamo next year. Additionally, Sunderland attempted to sign the 25-year-old Sporting CP winger in the summer transfer window, while he remains a target for Serie A club Como.

However, per Sportowy, Tottenham officials are “said to be considering contacting the Mozambique international’s entourage to explore the terms of a potential deal” in the next two transfer window. However, a deal may not be cost effective, as the in-form winger has a release clause worth €60 million in his contract with Sporting.

How has Geny Catamo fared at Sporting CP?

Geny Catamo has made gradual progress since breaking into the first-team squad at Sporting CP. The 25-year-old came through the youth system in his home country before becoming a professional football in Portugal. The player had to wait until the 2023/24 season to enjoy his breakthrough at Sporting CP, and he has since had to bide his time before becoming a first-choice starter.

The 25-year-old was solid in the 2025/26 season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 47 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Catamo has been hot off the blocks in the new campaign, amassing two goals and three assists in only seven appearances thus far. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from England.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Geny Catamo has been on Tottenham’s radar for several years. The continued interest is logical, as the Lilywhites are eager to add more quality to their flanks despite signing Savio from Manchester City in the summer transfer window. While the Brazilian has been decent since arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, his productivity has not been impressive in his career thus far.

Meanwhile, there are credible doubts about Dejan Kulusevski’s fitness due to his long fitness battle while recovering from a knee injury. Additionally, Mohammed Kudus has been inconsistent since arriving from West Ham United. Catamo will add new facets to Tottenham’s gameplay due to his pace on the right flank after showing impressive form in the 2026/27 season so far.

However, with Tottenham struggling in the first half of the 2026/27 season and unable to offer any European football, Brighton and Como may be better-placed to land him. That said, per Sportowy, Spurs are mulling over submitting a bid worth €40 million the Mozambican winger, which will be the base to bridge the gap to Sporting CP’s valuation of €60 million.