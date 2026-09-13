Tottenham vying for Geny Catamo after scouting trips

Tottenham Hotspur may look to sign 25-year-old Mozambique international Geny Catamo from Sporting CP in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Record via Sport Witness, Como, Sunderland, and clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keen on signing Geny Catamo next year. The Serie A high-flyers, in particular, are pushing for the 25-year-old Sporting CP winger’s signature, having submitted an enquiry for him.

However, per Record, Tottenham are also “watching” Catamo, though the report makes no mention of whether the Lilywhites have firmed up their interest in the in-form wide attacker by launching an enquiry.

How has Geny Catamo fared at Sporting CP?

Geny Catamo has made significant progress since breaking into the first-team squad at Sporting CP. The Maputo native spent most of his formative years in Mozambique but turned professional in Portugal. However, the player had to wait until the 2023/24 season to enjoy his breakthrough at Sporting CP.

The 25-year-old was solid in the 2025/26 season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 47 outings across all competitions. Catamo has been hot off the blocks in the new campaign, amassing two goals and three assists in only six appearances thus far. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from England.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Geny Catamo has been on Tottenham’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest makes sense, as the Lilywhites are eager to add more quality to their offensive unit despite signing Savio from Manchester City in the summer transfer window. While the Brazilian has been decent since arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, his productivity has not been impressive in his career thus far.

Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski’s fitness has created doubts on his reliability, while Mohammed Kudus has been inconsistent since arriving from West Ham United. Catamo will add new facets to Tottenham’s gameplay through his pacy outlet on the right flank after showing impressive form at the onset of the 2026/27 season.

However, with Tottenham struggling in the first half of the 2026/27 season and unable to offer any European football, Como may be better-placed after launching an enquiry for a deal. That said, Spurs have the financial bandwidth to afford a move for the Mozambican winger.