Barcelona retain Jorge Salinas interest amid Manchester United, Real Madrid links

Barcelona could revive their pursuit of Jorge Salinas after failing to sign him during the summer, but they face fresh competition from their rivals.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are reviving their pursuit of Jorge Salinas ahead of the January transfer window, facing fresh competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Several clubs looked to sign new left-backs during the summer transfer window, and Barcelona were certainly among those monitoring options. There were rumours linking Alejandro Balde with Manchester United, but complications surrounding his departure prevented the move from happening.

Had Barcelona managed to sell Balde, Jorge Salinas was reportedly one of their main targets. The report also notes that the Blaugrana offered around €6 million along with several youth players, but Racing Santander rejected the proposal, holding firm on his €16 million release clause.

Balde was reportedly committed to staying at Barcelona, which may have dampened the Catalan club’s appetite for pursuing Jorge Salinas at full cost. The young Spaniard has reportedly favoured a move to Barcelona. He has started all five of Racing Santander’s La Liga matches this season and completed every minute of those games, underlining his importance to the team.

Barcelona are reportedly preparing another attempt ahead of the January transfer window, but Racing Santander are once again expected to demand the full €16 million release clause. At that price, the Spanish full-back represents good value in the current market.

Manchester United and Real Madrid involved

Barcelona are not alone in the race, as Manchester United are also considering reviving their interest in the left-back. The Red Devils viewed the €16 million-rated La Liga player as one of their targets during the summer. Despite reports of a possible late approach, Manchester United ultimately decided not to make an offer.

Heading into the next transfer window, the Red Devils still need to strengthen at left-back, making Salinas a potential priority target. Real Madrid are also monitoring the Spanish defender’s situation, with Salinas firmly present on their list.

However, the Spanish giants signed Marc Cucurella during the summer transfer window, meaning left-back is not considered an urgent priority for the club. That could leave Barcelona and Manchester United as the leading contenders for Salinas ahead of the January transfer window.