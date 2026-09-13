Andoni Iraola views Virgil van Dijk as crucial part of his plans despite contract uncertainty

Andoni Iraola is eager to count on Virgil van Dijk for the current season despite speculation surrounding the veteran Dutch defender’s future.

Andoni Iraola counts on Virgil van Dijk to remain central to his Liverpool plans for the current season, despite speculation over a new contract. The 35-year-old is in the final year of his deal, signed in summer 2025, with talks not expected until at least the new year, as per a report by Football Insider.

Van Dijk has been crucial for Liverpool over eight years, and even at 35 he continues to perform at the highest level, wearing the captain’s armband. With Liverpool having also lost centre-back Ibrahima Konate this summer, retaining a captain of the Dutchman’s experience and on-pitch leadership has become even more strategically important as Iraola builds his squad.

Iraola to count on Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola remains focused on matters on the pitch and considers van Dijk a key part of his plans. The Liverpool captain is also viewed as an important figure behind the scenes in the dressing room, with the Spanish manager keen to rely on his experience throughout the campaign.

Iraola’s focus remains on the pitch; contract negotiations will likely involve the manager’s input when Liverpool and van Dijk open talks next year. Much will also depend on the Dutch defender’s performances and what he helps Liverpool achieve this season.

What next for van Dijk?

Rumours during the summer suggested that Virgil van Dijk could leave Liverpool, but the Dutchman was viewed as a key player. The 35-year-old has made 379 appearances across all competitions and has shown no clear signs of slowing down. That could encourage Liverpool to offer him another contract before next year.

Van Dijk was reportedly linked with AC Milan during the summer, with the Italian club potentially considering an effort to sign him on a free transfer. Other clubs could also express an interest, but for now, the defender is expected to remain focused on his responsibilities at Liverpool.

For now, Van Dijk remains Liverpool’s captain and a cornerstone of Iraola’s squad. Whether Liverpool and the defender agree fresh terms before next year’s talks will likely depend on performances and the club’s ambitions this season.