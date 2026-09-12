Liverpool retain interest in Aleksandar Stankovic

Liverpool may return with a bid to sign 21-year-old Serbian international Aleksandar Stankovic from Inter Milan next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aleksandar Stankovic remains the subject of interest from Liverpool after they briefly considered signing him in the summer transfer window during talks over a deal for Curtis Jones. While Jones joined Inter Milan, Stankovic remained at San Siro, though the Reds plan to track the 21-year-old midfielder’s progress this season.

Who is Aleksandar Stankovic?

Aleksandar Stankovic has followed in his legendary father’s footsteps and established himself as a potentially world-class midfielder in recent years. Born in Milan, the Serb spent his formative years in Italy and graduated from Inter Milan’s youth academy. He joined Club Brugge from the Nerazzurri last year.

Stankovic was productive in the 2025/26 season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 55 appearances across all competitions. His progress piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Premier League interest emerging in the summer transfer window.

However, his summer move to the Premier League did not materialise; he rejoined Inter Milan and has managed only seven minutes in his solitary Serie A appearance. That lack of opportunity may bring prospective suitors into the picture.

Tactical fit for Liverpool

Liverpool wanted to sign Aleksandar Stankovic in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is strategically sound, as the Reds are combing the market for a holding midfielder who can take the defensive load off Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister.

A defensive midfielder would free Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, and Mac Allister to operate in advanced space. Additionally, Mac Allister’s future is uncertain after his comments this week about being “very sad” about not receiving a new contract from Liverpool, leading to renewed links with Real Madrid.

Stankovic’s profile fits Liverpool’s midfield needs regardless of Mac Allister’s future. Apart from his improving ability out of possession through impeccable reading of the game and recovery pace, he has also shown remarkable productivity in the final third. That is a profile not easily accessible in the market. Stankovic’s game-time struggles this season will determine whether Liverpool renew their approach in January or summer 2027.