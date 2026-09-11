Chelsea devise plan for Kendry Paez after failed summer loan exit

Chelsea will keep 19-year-old Ecuadorian international Kendry Paez for the first half of the 2026/27 season after failing to secure a loan exit for him in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea wanted a loan deal for Kendry Paez in the summer transfer window to expedite his progress. However, a deal did not materialise when the transfer window was open in many countries, and the teenager has remained with the West London club.

While the transfer window remains open in Saudi Arabia and Brazil, Chelsea would prefer to keep the South American attacking sensation at the club instead of sanctioning a loan exit. They have assigned the youngster to the under-21 side, with the player not in Xabi Alonso’s plans for the 2026/27 season.

Kendry Paez and his career so far

Kendry Paez is the latest South American prospect to move to Chelsea. The Blues constantly scour the market in the continent for the brightest young prodigies, and they have signed Angelo Gabriel, Deivid Washington, and Estevao Willian, among others. However, Paez has yet to establish a foothold in the first-team squad at the West London club.

The Ecuadorian international arrived at Stamford Bridge in July 2025 after turning 18, and he has since embarked on two underwhelming loan stints. While the player managed 718 minutes of game time in 21 outings for RC Strasbourg and chipped in with a goal, his involvement reduced sharply at River Plate (461 minutes in 14 appearances while scoring once and providing one assist).

What next?

Reports in the summer transfer window linked Kendry Paez with several European clubs, including KV Mechelen and Trabzonspor. However, apart from brief links, serious talks for a summer loan move never materialised, and the youngster remains at the West London club.

Chelsea can send Paez to a Brazilian club or a team in the Saudi Pro League. However, assigning the teenager to the under-21 side is sensible, as he can get used to the physical nature of English football and the pace of the game in the country.

An injury crisis can also lead to minutes with the senior side, though Xabi Alonso’s attacking unit is crowded with players who essay similar roles. Nevertheless, gaining experience of English football through under-21 football should serve the Ecuadorian international well before the January transfer window opens.