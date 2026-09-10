Barcelona eyeing summer move for Fabian Ruiz, face Chelsea threat in January

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Fabian Ruiz next summer, with Hansi Flick keen to further strengthen his midfield options.

Barcelona are planning an ambitious pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz next summer, according to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, with manager Hansi Flick driving the effort despite competition from Chelsea.

Fabian Ruiz has established himself as a top midfielder, winning the Champions League twice with PSG and spearheading Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph. The 30-year-old recently signed a new contract with PSG that runs until 2028.

Barcelona aim to move next summer, when Ruiz enters the final year of his PSG deal. Hansi Flick is understood to want Ruiz as part of his system moving forward, particularly as questions loom over the futures of a few midfielders.

Why are Barcelona interested in Fabian Ruiz?

Ruiz is understood to be keen on a return to La Liga following spells with Napoli and PSG. Tactically, Ruiz would bring defensive solidity and technical control to Barcelona’s midfield, the exact profile Luis de la Fuente relied on in Spain’s World Cup campaign.

Should Barcelona sign him, they could establish a midfield unit featuring Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri, and Dani Olmo, mirroring the setup that proved highly successful in North America. Questions persist over Frenkie de Jong’s future following Rodri’s arrival, and persistent fitness issues with Gavi suggest midfield depth may be a priority for the club.

The World Cup-winning PSG star will enter the final year of his contract next summer. Following the recent sale of Ferran Torres, the two clubs maintain a strong relationship. However, Barcelona’s eagerness to sign Ruiz could face multiple obstacles, particularly because a number of clubs are likely to be interested in acquiring him.

Hansi Flick views the 30-year-old as an ideal fit for the system at the Catalan club, particularly given his contractual situation at PSG. However, Barcelona face stiff competition from Chelsea in the race for his signature, with Xabi Alonso reportedly pushing the Blues to pursue him during the transfer window.

Alonso may still view Ruiz as a successor to Enzo Fernandez, and Chelsea could make a bid during the January transfer window, potentially derailing Barcelona’s plans. Yet his contract duration at PSG and stated ambition to return to La Liga mean any move will hinge on whether Barcelona can persuade both club and player during next summer’s window.