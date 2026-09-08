Manchester United will not sign a left-back in January, waiting until next summer

Manchester United will not push to sign a new left-back in the winter transfer window.

Manchester United will delay their left-back search until next summer, despite identifying the position as an area needing strengthening. According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are unlikely to pursue a new left-back in January and will instead wait until the summer to find a long-term solution.

Luke Shaw remains the club’s only senior, recognised left-back and is expected to continue as Michael Carrick’s first-choice option. The England international enjoyed a rare injury-free campaign last season, starting every Premier League game and demonstrating his effectiveness.

However, Shaw’s extensive injury history has made the position a concern for Manchester United over the years. The club explored several options during the summer, with Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys among the players considered after the Magpies refused to sell Lewis Hall.

Manchester United won’t push for a left-back in January

Manchester United ultimately failed to complete a deal for a new left-back before the transfer deadline. Despite that setback, Carrick appears comfortable with the alternatives available to him and does not believe a January signing is necessary.

Patrick Dorgu is the most natural alternative. The Dane joined Manchester United from US Lecce in January 2025 as a left-back but has predominantly featured as a wing-back or winger since arriving in England.

His attacking qualities were particularly evident last season, when he recorded eight goal contributions in 15 Premier League starts. Carrick has already hinted that Dorgu could return to his original position if required, acknowledging that the youngster is capable of playing at left-back and that the club could explore that option at some point during the season.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui can also provide cover, giving Carrick several options to manage the position until the summer. There could also be another factor behind the decision. The Red Devils may deploy Rashford more prominently on the left wing, potentially allowing Dorgu to move back towards the full-back position.

Manchester United’s decision does not mean the need has disappeared. Instead, the club appears prepared to wait for the right long-term target rather than make a January compromise. The expectation is that the Red Devils will return to the market next summer with a new left-back remaining on their defensive recruitment agenda.