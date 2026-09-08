Manchester United reach agreement to sign Isaac Konde

Manchester United have an agreement to sign highly-rated Liverpool prospect Isaac Konde, in what is viewed as a major coup.

According to The Standard, Manchester United are set to land highly-rated teenage prospect Isaac Konde from Liverpool. The versatile teenager has decided to move out of Merseyside to swap the red of Liverpool for the red of Manchester to continue his development, as the two clubs have an agreement in place.

Academy transfers are beginning to attract plenty of attention of late, with clubs making aggressive moves behind the scenes to fortify their talent pools. In the case of Manchester United, they have now recruited a highly-rated teenager from arch-rivals Liverpool, as 16-year-old wonderkid Isaac Konde heads to Manchester.

After recent interest from Manchester United, the teenager has decided to continue his development with the Old Trafford club. The Red Devils have an agreement in place with their arch-rivals for the transfer, which is expected to involve a compensation fee, given the player has been training at the Merseyside club since he was an Under-9.

Although most reports Isaac Konde as a midfielder ahead of his move to Manchester United, his real appeal lies in his versatility. He can operate through the middle, drift out to the left wing, or even push further up the pitch. Scouts have pointed to his pace, close control, and direct style of running at defenders, with the left flank seen as one of his most natural roles.

Academy moves heating up

One of the reasons for Manchester United to pursue Konde was Arsenal’s pursuit of James Scanlon and Habeen Ogunneye. Losing the teenage duo has come as a big blow, with the Gunners confirming the signings of Scanlon and Ogunneye recently.

In an aggressive move to replace those talents, Manchester United have reached an agreement for Konde, which suggests they may have presented an elaborate plan to his parents and representatives. Konde has already been promoted to the Under-18 side, playing for the group six times and registering an assist, as he could have a strong case to accelerate his push towards first-team action sooner than expected.

While Manchester United have signed Konde, Liverpool are on the verge of losing another one of their talented teenagers. The Athletic reported Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Vincent Joseph, the talented striker, with the two clubs likel to formalise the transfer soon.