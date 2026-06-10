Manchester United keen on Issac Konde

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United are making moves to sign Liverpool attacking sensation Issac Konde.

Manchester United are keen on signing Issac Konde, as per a report from The Secret Scout and have already explored the possibility of securing his services this summer. The Liverpool academy star is a key target for the Red Devils, who are looking to build for the long run.

They have already initiated contact with the Reds, as well as the player’s representatives. The Manchester-based giants are ready to push hard to ensure they can land the 16-year-old this summer.

Since getting promoted to their Under-18 team, Konde has been involved in six games and has even bagged an assist. While all his appearances have come as a wide midfielder, the teenager prefers playing as a winger. He controls the ball exceptionally, thrives under pressure, and drives forward to take on defenders with clinical finishing in the final third.

Why Manchester United are after Konde?

He is considered one of the most exciting young talents in the country, and his rapid rise at the youth level has caught the attention of Manchester United. United are signing youth prospects capable of graduating to first-team roles. Konde certainly has the profile to become a first-team player, and United are keen to secure his services from the Merseyside club.

His ability to feature on either flank as well as centrally, and the maturity he has shown, have pleased the United scouts. They have already initiated contact, as they look to strike a deal in the coming days.

Apart from Konde, United are also interested in his Under-18 teammate Vincent Joseph, who has eight goals in his nine games for the England youth team. The striker has made quite a name for himself, and the Red Devils want both Konde and Joseph in their youth setup ahead of next season.