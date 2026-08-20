Arsenal hold fresh talks to sign James Scanlon, agree deal to sign Habeeb Ogunneye

Arsenal have agreed a deal for Habeeb Ogunneye and are holding fresh talks with Manchester United over James Scanlon, with both players targeted as under-21 additions.

According to a report by The Standard, the two players represent a double raid on Manchester United’s academy. Arsenal have already agreed a deal for Ogunneye, while holding fresh talks to finalise terms for Scanlon.

Arsenal recently appointed Pascal De Maesschalck as academy director and David Horseman as under-21 head coach to strengthen youth recruitment. These appointments support the North London club’s push to strengthen academy recruitment following Per Mertesacker’s departure during the summer.

Where are Arsenal in pursuit of the Manchester United duo?

Following their disappointment in the race for Jeremy Monga, Arsenal have continued searching for academy-level talent to strengthen key areas. The under-21 team is now a major focus, and the Gunners are closing in on a double deal for Manchester United’s James Scanlon and Habeeb Ogunneye.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a free transfer for Ogunneye, with The Standard reporting that the agreement includes a 40 per cent sell-on clause. Ogunneye is scheduled to undergo a medical at the club, with the move expected to be formalised in the coming days.

As for Scanlon, Arsenal are set to hold fresh talks over the 19-year-old, who is reportedly open to joining Arsenal and with personal terms understood to be agreed. Manchester United could receive a fee for the teenage prospect, although exact terms remain under negotiation.

How will the duo fit in?

The players in question are 19-year-old Manchester United winger James Scanlon and 20-year-old full-back Habeeb Ogunneye. Scanlon can operate as a winger or attacking midfielder, and offers a similar attacking profile to Jeremy Monga, whom Arsenal lost to Manchester City in July.

The 19-year-old has senior experience from a loan spell at Swindon Town last season, where he made six appearances, and holds 24 caps as a full international for Gibraltar. Meanwhile, Ogunneye represents a targeted investment in the right-back position, an area identified as a priority in the under-21 structure.

The 20-year-old has senior experience from a loan spell at Newport County. Both players are expected to feature predominantly for the under-21s while training occasionally with the first team.