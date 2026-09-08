Arsenal define key condition to sell Viktor Gyokeres next year

Arsenal will be open to cashing in on 28-year-old Swedish international Viktor Gyokeres in one of the next two transfer windows.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Viktor Gyokeres faces an uncertain future at Arsenal after a slow start to the 2026/27 season. The Premier League champions are ready to part ways with the struggling 28-year-old striker in the coming months, but a departure will not be straightforward.

Per TEAMtalk, Arsenal will sanction an exit for Gyokeres if they recruit a top-notch replacement. The report asserts that while Ivan Toney is a target for the North London club, they will only sell the Swede if they can land a player of Julian Alvarez’s calibre.

Viktor Gyokeres and his Arsenal troubles

Viktor Gyokeres has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Arsenal from Sporting CP last summer. The 28-year-old struggled in the first half of his debut season, but recovered sufficiently to finish with a decent tally of 21 goals and three assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Swedish international has lost his spot as a first-choice starter in the early days of the 2026/27 season, having managed only 27 minutes of game time in two outings thus far, with Kai Havertz becoming the primary starter as the central striker. That has invited speculation surrounding the former Sporting CP striker’s future.

What next?

The summer transfer window also had rumours surrounding Viktor Gyokeres, with Barcelona briefly considering a move before pursuing Gabriel Jesus instead. The Catalan club’s interest may have ended after that, though the Swede is desperate to sort out his situation.

Gyokeres recently invited criticism from Jamie Carragher after an underwhelming cameo against Chelsea in the Premier League, with the Liverpool legend claiming he will never displace Havertz as Arsenal’s first-choice striker. So, the writing may be on the wall for the 28-year-old striker ahead of the two transfer windows next year.

However, Arsenal’s condition to sell the Swedish striker is valid after they failed to sign two left-wingers in the summer despite selling Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. The Gunners need to find an upgrade on Gyokeres first before sanctioning his departure next year.